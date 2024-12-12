Sharon Stone Shuts Down Kevin Costner Romance Rumors

Getty Images

Sharon Stone is clearing up the Kevin Costner dating rumors!

She told a photog that they are not dating, insisting, “I’ve known Kevin Costner for probably 30 years, and I think if we haven’t dated so far, we’re probably not going to.”

When the photogs mentioned that they are single and she’s hot, Sharon quipped, “I am hot! That is the part of the story that is true.”

Stone’s comments come nearly a month after they both attended the Governors Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

A source told InTouch that Sharon and Kevin were flirty with each other and “exchanged numbers.”

They were both also in attendance at the Brunello Cucinelli dinner at Chateau Marmont earlier this month, but it’s unclear if they exchanged any pleasantries.

