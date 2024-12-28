J.Lo & Kevin Costner Both Hanging at This Aspen Getaway Post-Divorces

Getty Images

A certain Aspen hot spot is picking up a reputation for being the go-to getaway for stars recovering from high-profile splits.

Following their divorces, both J.Lo and Kevin Costner were spotted separately enjoying Kemo Sabe in Aspen on Friday, December 27.

Page Six reports Lopez was laughing with no cares in the world, enjoying a drink, while Costner spoke with patrons.

J.Lo, 55, looked radiant in a turtleneck, her hair up in a bun, while Costner, 69, sported a black bubble coat, jeans, and movie-star sunglasses.

Obviously feeling good, Jennifer even stuck her tongue out for a goofy pic.

That the superstars were so close to each other — but may not have even had a moment to speak — was especially coincidental considering Lopez's fondness for Costner's recent series "Yellowstone."

Last year, Jen's ex, Ben Affleck, revealed she was nuts about "Yellowstone," saying on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," "Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly].”

"I love this story of these two," she reportedly told Ben.

Though apart, Ben and Jen "have every intention" of staying in touch post-divorce.