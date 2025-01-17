Instagram

Newly engaged stars Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are doing their part to help first responders amid the L.A. fires.

Gomez shared videos on her Instagram Stories showing the couple helping with boxes of food. She wrote, “Grateful for these individuals.”

On his Stories, Blanco shared a photo of Selena posing with first responders as well as photos and videos of food from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills and a van full of drinks and products, tagging CELSIUS Energy Drinks, Liquid I.V, Prime and SuperGoop.

He wrote, “Thank u to all the first responders national guard and fire fighters!!! U guys are super heroes!!!”

The music producer encouraged more businesses to donate, writing, “We are doing more drops !!! any companies that want to donate pls dm me !!! thank you again to all the companies that showed up.”

The L.A. fires, fueled by Santa Ana winds have burned more than 30,000 acres, with the Pacific Palisades and Altadena being hit the hardest.

Many stars have stepped up to help including Jennifer Garner, who is working to help the littlest victims of the infernos through Save the Children. Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel also mobilized her BStrong initiative right away to deliver crisis kits and cash cards to fire victims. Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the Palisades Fire, launched an emergency fund that raised $800K in just 72 hours.