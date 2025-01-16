Getty Images

Taylor Swift is joining the growing list of celebrities in helping Los Angeles with relief efforts for the devastating wildfires.

On Thursday, Swift took to Instagram to react the fires, which destroyed entire neighborhoods in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

She wrote, “The fires in California have devastated many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold. So much suffering, loss, and destruction. As so many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.

“These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do,” Taylor added while naming organizations like 211 LA, California Community Foundation Fund, Direct Relief, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Los Angeles Unified School District Education Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, MusiCares, and Pasadena Educational Foundation Eaton Fire Response Fund.

Taylor’s post comes just days after Beyoncé pledged to donate $2.5 million to the relief efforts.

Leonardo DiCaprio has also donated $1 million to support “both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."

Eva Longoria is giving more than $1 million from her foundation to support the fire recovery.

Jennifer Garner is working to help the youngest victims of the infernos with Save the Children. In partnership with Project: Camp, they are providing a safe space to children affected by the wildfires.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel also mobilized her BStrong initiative right away to deliver crisis kits and cash cards to fire victims. She has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, which will be in the disaster zone for years to come.