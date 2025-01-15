Firefighters Share Heartbreak of Losing Their Own Homes in L.A. Wildfires

One week ago, the Puga family of Altadena was working desperately to save their home, chopping down shrubbery and tearing apart their landscaping as the flames inched closer.

Jerry Puga, a firefighter for 22 years, was injured before the wildfire rushed in, but jumped into action with his son, who is also a firefighter, alerting their daughter and sleeping neighbors to the encroaching danger.

Jerry and daughter Ally talk to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the terrifying ordeal, which reduced their home and much of the neighborhood to rubble and ash.

He was thankful the family was safe, but shared, “Unfortunately, yes, we lost our house. We lost everything that we had. I couldn't believe that it happened. Even before that we saw that the fire broke out the night before and I was like we're okay, we're not even close to the brush we're going to be fine.”

In the end, due to the “embers” over the home, Jerry said there was “not going to be much that we could do.”

Ally added, “Luckily my dad and my brother were home because they did a lot and they saved our lives.” She tried to do her part by putting out any embers that came raining down in the neighborhood.

Ally described Altadena as a “small city,” saying, “We're worried that people may not be able to rebuild their homes to stay in Altadena, and we're worried that investors may come… Honestly, the impact hasn't really sat with us.”

To help the Puga family, visit their GoFundMe page.

We also talk to LAFD Captain Al Hugh and his wife Carmen of Altadena. Al is another first responder who has been fighting non-stop to save others’ homes after losing his own.

He told “Extra,” “We're usually out there saving lives. It was the other way around.” Carmen shared, “I still can't go to the house and look I don't want to believe it.”

Al remained optimistic, saying, “Our hope is that we are going to rebuild, that the community is going to be better than before.”