Days after they were separated amid the raging L.A. wildfires, Pacific Palisades Casey Colvin has been reunited with his rescue dog Oreo!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Casey, who opened up on what happened.

He shared, “The firefighter shows up at the command post with only one of my dogs in the fire truck.”

Colvin was not home when the fires broke out and was trying to return to his residence to grab his dogs.

“I saw fire columns taller than that parking garage, where they would just shoot up out of the ground because the gas lines were exploding,” Colvin went on. “When I saw a bunch of first responders, I kind of panicked because the fire was coming at us now and we had to evacuate. I kind of put my dog’s chance of survival around 20%.”

Lucky for Colvin, Oreo managed to escape the home, which eventually burned to the ground.

Oreo was later spotted in the neighborhood by one of Colvin’s friends.