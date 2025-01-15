Instagram

Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the L.A. fires, is stepping up to help others in a big way.

The star and her nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact created an emergency relief fund and have already raised $800,000 in 72 hours. Variety reports $150,000 has already been distributed to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

She told the magazine in a statement, “After meeting with people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, I heard heartbreaking stories of loss but also inspiring resilience. My goal is to help as many as I can as quickly as possible, which is why I’m making a $150,000 grant to the GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund, providing direct cash assistance.”

Hilton continued, “Hundreds of families will receive this assistance immediately ensuring they can address their needs and begin to rebuild their lives today. My heart is with everyone affected by this devastating situation, and my team and I at 11:11 Media Impact will continue to show up.”

Paris also wrote on the fundraising page, “As a mom, I can’t imagine the unimaginable pain of not having a safe place for your babies, wondering how you’ll make it through so I am mobilizing to support families in need.”

She noted that funds would be used for cash assistance, short-term housing, and delivering essentials and supplies to evacuation centers. Donate here.

The animal lover added, “My heart also goes out to the animals affected by these fires. To support our furry friends, we are also donating to local animal shelters working tirelessly to protect displaced pets.”

Hilton opened up about her volunteering efforts on Instagram too. On Tuesday, she shared, "Yesterday, I had the privilege of volunteering to support the inspiring impact work happening across my home city, Los Angeles 💖 The day was such a powerful reminder that by lending a helping hand, or donating what you can, we all have the power to help those in need ✨"

"My first stop was @Baby2Baby, where my team and I helped pack essential supplies for babies and young children. Then we got a chance to visit @PasadenaHumane and was so moved by their life-saving work to help our animal community. I’m so grateful that I’m able to bring home Zuzu, our new foster 🐶🐕💞 whose family unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires. Fostering is such an important way to help when you’re able to—if you can, please consider giving a temporary or permanent home to animals in need 🏡🐾 From there, we picked up essential items and gifts for the displaced families we’ve been hosting at the @Hilton in Montebello. My heart goes out to them and being able to bring comfort and a smile to their faces is something I will never forget 💔"

Paris added, "We are doing everything we can to support displaced families through my nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact... and our goal is to reach $1 million to provide cash assistance, housing, and essentials to those affected."

Paris previously shared what was left of her property in Malibu.

Alongside a video of the ruins, she wrote, “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔”

Hilton continued, “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.💔”

She went on, “What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭”

The deejay had previously shared the loss of her home on Instagram, writing, “Heartbroken beyond words.💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.🥹”

Paris called the loss “overwhelming,” but tried to stay positive.

“I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe,” she said. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.💔”