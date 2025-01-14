Celebrity aesthetician Nurse Jamie, the beauty expert behind the Netflix series “Skin Decisions: Before and After,” is one of the thousands who lost everything in the L.A. wildfires.

“Extra” joined Nurse Jamie for her emotional return to the rubble where her Pacific Palisades home once stood.

"It is like a war zone," she observed. Fighting back tears, she said, “You always hope maybe there is something left, like a little something.”

Calling it a “shock moment,” Jamie emphasized, “There is nothing left.”

She opened up on how things unfolded quickly, saying, “I’m telling you, the sky was black in 20 minutes, so we just had to get our stuff and get the heck out of Dodge. You know, I got some photos, I got a passport, I got some mismatched shoes. And I know all stuff, I know it’s just stuff, but I just, I worked really hard for this stuff. It was my dream. This was my dream house to live in the Palisades, and the kids just loved it here.”

Jamie is a single mom to teenage triplets, who are struggling with the devastating loss of their home.

She commented, “My son keeps saying, you know, he’s gonna come back and get some things, and I’m trying to explain to him, you know, there is nothing to get. So, I feel bad for these kids. Nobody has really realized what’s going to happen. It’s just a lot for these kids, and I bet a lot of their friends are not going to be coming back, because there’s no homes.”

In the face of all this collective and personal heartbreak, Nurse Jamie still has hope that one day she’ll be able to return.