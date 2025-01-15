Splash News

One week after wildfires began tearing through L.A., destroying many of her friends’ homes, emotions are still raw for Jennifer Garner, who is working to help the youngest victims of the infernos through Save the Children.

In an interview with NBC News, the mom of three shared, “Save the Children did this inside of shelters for years as part of our disaster relief. I’ve witnessed it all over the country. It’s crazy that it’s in my own backyard now. When disaster strikes, they show up with trauma-informed care for kids."

In partnership with Project: Camp, Save the Children is providing is providing a safe space to children affected by the wildfires.

She explained, “Therapy for them is play... This is therapy for these kids. This is exactly what they need.

“Everyone is just trying to... give children a little bit of joy and normalcy — if that’s at all possible — and give parents the space to figure out where they’re gonna live, where their kids are gonna go to school. There’s so much work to do,” Garner went on.

Jennifer is “heartbroken” by what has happened in Los Angeles, adding, “There’s part of me that has seen this happen all over the country, and I’ve seen the good that shows up and I have seen the resilience that shows up.”

She stressed, “I’m grateful to have somewhere to be and to have this work to do. And I’m grateful to have seen it before and to feel like, ‘Okay, this is my job today. I have a job today. I have something to do today.’”

Last week, Jennifer told MSNBC that at least “100 friends” have lost homes to the fires that have destroyed parts of Los Angeles, including the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Jennifer has also worked with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to serve free food to fire victims at the Jack in the Box in Altadena, which was burned down by the Eaton fire.

Aside from Garner, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel also mobilized her BStrong initiative right away to deliver crisis kits and cash cards to fire victims.

In an interview with “Extra,” she said, "This is such a serious situation, such dire circumstances, and people need exactly what they need right now and nothing else."

She has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, which will be in the disaster zone for years to come.

Bethenny said to all the fire victims, “We are here for you, and what you need the most is to feel seen and loved and heard. What's crazy is that is more important than even what they get... People mostly are affected by [knowing] someone is there for me."

Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home in the Palisades Fire, has been volunteering with the Pasadena Humane Society and other organizations.