YouTuber Lauren Neidigh is asking for a protective order against Blake Lively after she was subpoenaed in the star’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, reports Us Weekly.

Neidigh and other content creators who commented on the case were subpoenaed; however those requests were later dropped.

According to the magazine, Neidigh sent a letter to the judge on Monday accusing Lively of intimidation and harassment for trying to subpoena her. She felt it was an “ongoing threat” because Blake could subpoena her again.

In the letter, Lauren wanted to know why Lively’s team needed her banking information, but said the star’s legal team was “largely unresponsive.”

She explained, “[Lively’s]Subpoena targeted creators who have expressed unfavorable opinions about her online. The Subpoena was not supported by any evidence. It served to intimidate, harass, chill constitutionally protected free speech, and threaten the safety and privacy of non-parties who are not involved in this litigation.”

Neidigh said that she still feels the door is open for “further abusive discovery requests” that would require her to turn over personal information and private data. Lauren sees this as a means to “intimidate her for lawful expression.”

The content creator wants the protective order to prohibit Blake from issuing any future subpoenas for her information.

Back on July 20, Lauren went into detail about the case on Instagram, explaining, “Blake Lively’s lawyers are now using a cleverly worded filing to try to make it seem like the subpoenaed content creators were somehow working at the behest of one of Justin Baldoni’s former PR teams. They used careful wording to make it seem like everyone was named in discovery by The Agency Group, which people call TAG. The first time I ever talked about this case was on January 3rd of this year, and that to my knowledge was long after TAG’s contract with Wayfarer had ended. I really just started reading public court documents or commenting on things that popular news outlets were already disseminating.”

She added, “So again I’m going to reiterate that these subpoenas to content creators were designed to cause us a larger problem and punish us for having dissenting opinions.”

At the time of the subpoenas, a rep for Lively told Us Weekly they were not “accusations of wrongdoing” calling them “tools for gathering admissible evidence in federal court.”

The rep added, “There is no silencing of content creators, they are obviously making their views known. This is a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and a number of other Wayfarer defendants and we are simply seeking information to aid in our fact gathering.”

The rep continued, “Remember [Baldoni’s crisis PR rep’s] own words: to shield Justin Baldoni from the possibility that Blake Lively might publicly reveal he sexually harassed her and others, [Baldoni’s rep] planned an ‘untraceable’ media campaign designed to ‘bury’ Ms. Lively. The subpoenas to social media companies are one piece of the puzzle to connect the evidentiary dots of a campaign that was designed to leave no fingerprints.”

The news comes after Blake and Justin reportedly came face to face on Thursday for her deposition.

According to the site, the deposition took place at Lively’s lawyer’s office and included legal teams from both sides, a court reporter, a videographer, and the two stars. It was the first time they had reportedly seen each since 2024.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation.

He filed a $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but it was dismissed. Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.