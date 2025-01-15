A$AP Rocky Doesn’t Want Rihanna ‘Anywhere Near’ Assault Case: Attorney (Exclusive)

Getty Images

A$AP Rocky’s legal team was back in court on Wednesday in the rapper’s felony assault case.

Two years ago, A$AP pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly shooting a former friend, A$AP Relli, during an argument back in 2021.

Despite rumors of a plea in the works, the rapper’s attorney Joe Tacopina told "Extra" there is no deal.

"There's no deal that's been reached, no deal that's been discussed," he maintained.

Video from the incident was perviously shown in court, where a man prosecutors say is Rocky was seen holding a gun, and later shots were heard.

When asked what role the video would have in the trial, Tacopino said it's "like any other piece of evidence." He elaborated, "It's gonna be evidence that is gonna come with, you know, some context."

He confidently said they are “ready to go,” adding, “It’s been a long time. It’s been over two years. Obviously, it’s been weighing over Rocky and Rihanna and their family. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him and them."

Tacopina noted, “Rocky's very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want her anywhere near this proceeding.”

Rihanna’s support for A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares children RZA and Riot, has never wavered.

Last month, she was front and center in New York as he was honored for his work as Puma director at the Footwear Awards.