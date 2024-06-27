Rihanna on Approach to Next Album: ‘I Want Things to Be Timeless’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rihanna rocked red leather, rubies, diamonds, and her natural curls as she launched Fenty Hair in L.A. last month. She chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the line and also clarified that she’s not retired from music!

Terri asked, “How does it feel to be embracing your natural hair?” Rihanna replied, “It feels light. No braids, no extensions, no weaves. It’s so easy.”

She went on, “Hair makes an outfit. Even if you’re wearing the bummiest thing, as long as your hair is done, it elevates everything.”

Terri also told RiRi she sent everyone into a frenzy when she was spotted wearing an “I’m Retired” shirt. She smiled and joked, “Wait for the ‘I Quit’ T-shirt.”

She revealed, “That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just liked that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it… They didn’t read the second line. I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort.”

As fans patiently wait for new music, RiRi is still setting a record among female artists for the most Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) diamond records — a whopping seven. She said the achievement is a reminder of the “timeless” music she wants to make.

She said, “It really was a testament to my fans and the quality of music, and it was just a reminder of how I need to approach my next album. I want things to be timeless, just like ‘Diamonds,’ things that touch people. The way my fans have continued to listen to my music without putting music out, hitting records when you are in a whole ’nother headspace is nuts. It’s just a testament to them. They’re so supportive and they’re loyal.”

Could there also be a daughter in her future? Rihanna said, “Everybody is pushing for that. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I’m gonna show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever.”

Terri asked, “Wouldn’t you love that, though?”