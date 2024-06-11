Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Rihanna as she celebrated her Fenty Hair line on Monday!

Sporting her natural curls, she told Terri, “It feels light, no braids, no extensions, no weaves… so easy to do.”

Terri commented that Rihanna has had every hairstyle and color, asking her if her hair has always been a form of self-expression.

The singer said, “For sure, a part of self-expression, self-identity, a part of my mood, my being. My hair can either make my confidence or take my confidence right away. Hair makes an outfit.”

She went on, “It’s a freedom that you have with your hair. You could not wear makeup as long as your hair is popping.”

Working hard to make sure her line is for everyone, “I don’t want to leave one customer behind… I wanted everyone to have a product they could meet when they come in touch with Fenty Hair.

She added that for her, there was "nothing more important than the products working, strengthening, and repairing your hair." She quipped, "I want to know that the product is hard at work while I am out being fabulous.”

Ri says even her boys Riot and RZA use the products! “The boys, it’s perfect for their hair.”

Saying she styles RZA’s hair, “It’s longer than Riot’s, it’s thicker than Riot’s. I can try anything on his hair… My mom is really the hairdresser of the family. She’s not a hairdresser, but RZA lets her do his hair.”

Terri said RiRi sent everyone into a frenzy when she was spotted wearing an “I'm Retired” shirt. She smiled, “Wait for the ‘I Quit’ T-shirt.”

She revealed, “That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it… They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort.”

And with two sons, is she thinking about having a baby girl?

Rihanna said, “Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever.”

Terri asked, “Wouldn’t you love it, though?”

Rihanna said, “Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

Rihanna just made history once again, setting a record among female artists for the most Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) diamond records — a whopping seven.