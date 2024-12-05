Rihanna Gushes She's ‘Super Proud’ of A$AP Rocky & Talks Holiday Plans with Sons

Getty Images

Rihanna stepped out with A$AP Rocky in NYC as he was honored at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards for Collaboration of the Year for A$AP Rocky x Puma.

She spoke to “Extra” about finally seeing A$AP being recognized for changing the fashion game!

“I’m super proud,” RiRi gushed. "This is why I'm here. I left my kids to be here. I'm super proud of their dad. That's my baby daddy!"

She added, "I think he's always influenced the fashion game. He’s always had a unique sense of style that I think designers have honed in on and actually used as inspiration for collections, and he’s never gotten the amount of credit that he deserves. And being here tonight, it just feels great to see him, like, achieve something that we always knew that he was a part of and influenced, and I'm proud to be here by his side. It is a big deal.”

She also talked holiday plans with their two sons, sharing, “We're gonna to spend the holidays together. We're still figuring out where that's gonna to be, whether it's gonna be East Coast, West Coast, Barbados — we don’t know. But we know we're gonna be together.”

“Extra” also spoke with A$AP Rocky, who raved over how much Rihanna’s support means.

He said, "A woman in a companion support [role] is everything, right? Especially when somebody's a pair. I think that's very important, to be united and to have that mutual respect and support. It's lovely, that's what I can say mostly about it. This moment, it's beautiful, and I'm honored and blessed to be here right now, very grateful.”

A$AP reacted to the recognition and said he's happy people are noticing his contributions to fashion.