Tatum O’Neal Says Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Home with Farrah Fawcett Burned in L.A. Fire

Tatum O’Neal shared the sad news that her late father Ryan O’Neal’s home in Malibu was lost in the L.A. fires.

Responding to a news report about the fires on Threads, Tatum wrote, “It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry. My father’s house is gone Malibu gone.”

She had previously commented on another news clip about the fires and wrote, “Gone gone gone gone. It’s so scary. I am so freaking sad.”

Ryan, who died in December 2023 from congestive heart failure, had lived in the beach house with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Farrah Fawcett. She died in 2009 following a battle with cancer.

The New York Post reports O’Neal bought the three-bedroom, three-bath home in 1976 for just $151,000.

Multiple fires are burning in the Los Angeles area, including the Palisades Fire, which impacted Malibu, and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena.

The L.A. Times states as of Monday, 25 people have died and 12,000 structures have burned in a firestorm worsened by the Santa Ana winds. Now, the area is on high alert as more winds are in the forecast for Tuesday.