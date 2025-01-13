Getty Images

Ricki Lake lost her Malibu “dream home” in the L.A. wildfires, and now she says medium Tyler Henry “SAW the fire” three months ago.

Lake and her husband Ross Burningham, as well as Bethany Daley, John Bonny and Rachael Harris, were guests on Netflix’s “Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry” in October.

At the time, Tyler told Ricki and Ross, "There might end up being a coincidence, where not only do we lose something… and I don't think I can articulate this without it sounding concerning."

He noted this "may have already happened,” and went on, "A loss of material objects from both fire and water."

The 29-year-old continued, "We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines — a fire risk… There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging things."

Lake shared the clip on Instagram and wrote, “The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.🔥”

She added, “The show is on @netflix. I urge you to watch it. #livefromtheothersidewithtylerhenry

Omg.”

Showing concern for Tyler and Rachael, Ricki added, “Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk. 😭💔😭💔😭💔”

Lake also shared a video of her property, shot by friend Kirby Kotler.

Instagram

She wrote, “What’s left of our home and garden from the courtyard. The Palm trees 🌴 survived! I can’t believe it….And to hear the birds chirping warms my broken heart. 💔”

Ricki had previously shared with fans that she lost her home.

“It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words.”

She added, “After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_ Ross and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you.”

Instagram

Ricki added, “This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

Lake said she was “praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders.”