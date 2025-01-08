Jon M. Chu on Excitement for Britney Spears Biopic & Her Involvement (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Wicked” director Jon M. Chu chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2025 National Board of Review Gala in NYC.

Jon, who was honored as Best Director, chatted about his new baby, the success of “Wicked,” and his upcoming film, a Britney Spears biopic based on her best-selling memoir.

Chu talked about how happy he is, thanks to the reception for “Wicked” and recently welcoming his fifth child with wife Kristin Hodge!

Jon gushed, “She's here now, Stevie Sky, she has arrived. Are you judging underneath my eyes? Because…”

Saying he is getting sleep, Jon added, “I'm good. My wife is the angel, though. She's the one to thank… Everyone's good. My heart could not me more full. You make a movie, people are watching it, people are making art from it, and you have life at home, all five kids — it's wild.”

Speaking about the reception of “Wicked,” he shared, “I have a pretty big shell to, like, not hear anything, but at this point, it's, like, too much, it's overwhelming, it's every time I swipe up there's a new thing. But it's the most beautiful thing. I finally get to let [creators on] the internet into my life a little bit again and they can be kind and they can be beautiful. What they're making out there is just so inspiring, and I love that.”

Mona asked what it’s like seeing everyone embracing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, "Not just Glinda and Elphaba, but also the two real life women?”

Chu replied, “Well, I think that's what I saw when we were working on it two years ago. It was the magic that was on set. It was real life. They were becoming Elphaba and Glinda in those moments… They've never seen Ariana in this way before or Cynthia, and so I just love that they're going through this together and that this is the beginning of their story.”

Plus, he said how excited he is to be doing the Britney Spears biopic and to have her involved, though his lips were sealed on details!