Nicole Kidman Adorably Crashed Our Ariana Grande Interview (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman are big fans of each other!

After they met for the first time in a red carpet gone viral moment from the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Friday night, Nicole crashed “Extra’s” interview with Ariana.

Ariana told us, “Sorry, I just met Nicole Kidman and now she's here again.”

When asked about their red-carpet run in, Grande confessed, “I almost fainted.”

As Nicole entered the conversation, Ariana told her, “I love you so much,” and Kidman gushed, “We finally meet.”

Grande told her, “I worship you,” as they kissed each other on the hand.

As Nicole walked away, Ariana joked, “My throat is closing.”

Ariana was honored with the Rising Star Award at the event, telling us she hopes to make more films following the success of “Wicked.”

She shared, “I really love it, I love acting. I really love transforming into a character and finding little parts of myself to put in little new homes, you know, and heal through a character. It's really beautiful and I love it and I am so grateful.”

In a separate interview, “Extra” chatted with Nicole, who shared, “It is fun to come back here and to celebrate and to meet Ariana. I’ve never met her before. It is a fun night.”