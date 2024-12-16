Getty Images

“Babygirl” stars Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson and writer-director Halina Reijn sat down with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert to dish on the erotic thriller.

Nicole shared, “It's just a very unique character, in a unique film, and hopefully very human… but still entertaining, funny. Hopefully, it kind of makes you feel something.”

Kidman also opened up about her complex character going through an “existential crisis.”

Nicole said her character is asking a series of questions, including, “Okay who am I? What am I? What do I want? What do I need? What am I willing to share, not share? Do I even know?”

She later added, “I was just very grateful that someone had come along and written a role that was so complex and so unique and honest, and that was a gift because they're rare.”

Halina went into detail about the script, sharing, “Purposefully, I created a story that is, hopefully, sexy to people and that is full of tension, but underneath it, I also use humor as a Trojan horse, if you will, to talk about deeper stuff, and it's all about self-liberation and accepting your true, authentic self, whatever that may be.”

She said of Nicole and Harris’ characters Romi and Samuel, “I think both of them are in a crisis when they meet, that is why they connect… and every character is exploring power dynamics with each other.”

Melvin asked Harris, “Who really has the power?” and the actor replied, “No clue.”

Halina teased, “It switches in every scene.”

Nicole and Harris, who first met briefly at the Met Gala, also confessed they were nervous to meet each other for this project.

“It goes quickly,” Dickinson said of the nerves. “It goes very quickly because… it was easy between us.”

Nicole also praised Halina for the comfort level, noting, "The things she was gonna ask me to do and that I had to do that would be written in a sentence in a script that I'm like, 'Hmm, what does that entail?', we talked through that, and as soon as she would explain it or talk through it or how she visualized the scenes, I felt incredibly taken care of."

Plus, Harris reacted to fans wanting him to call them “good girl” — something his character says to Nicole’s in a steamy moment.

“I don't mind, actually,” Harris said, adding, “At first, I was like, ‘No, I will not do that for free,’” which made everyone laugh.