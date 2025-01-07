Celebrity News January 07, 2025
Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Hard-Launch Their Relationship
Hugh Jackman, 56, and Sutton Foster, 49, are confirming their romance.
The couple, who worked together on “The Music Man” in 2022, hard-launched their relationship by holding hands while on a dinner date in L.A. on Monday!
They were all smiles in pics posted by People magazine as they walked to the restaurant in Santa Monica. Hugh wore a gray shirt and white jeans for the occasion, paired with a dark jacket. Sutton beamed in a long green dress, heels, and tan trench coat.
The sighting came days after Hugh was spotted at Foster’s play “Once Upon a Mattress” at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on January 4.
Jackman sat with Carol Burnett, who originated Foster’s role back in 1959.
Hugh was previously married to Deborra-lee Furness. They announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Sutton filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October, following 10 years of marriage.