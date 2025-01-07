Getty Images

Hugh Jackman, 56, and Sutton Foster, 49, are confirming their romance.

The couple, who worked together on “The Music Man” in 2022, hard-launched their relationship by holding hands while on a dinner date in L.A. on Monday!

They were all smiles in pics posted by People magazine as they walked to the restaurant in Santa Monica. Hugh wore a gray shirt and white jeans for the occasion, paired with a dark jacket. Sutton beamed in a long green dress, heels, and tan trench coat.

The sighting came days after Hugh was spotted at Foster’s play “Once Upon a Mattress” at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on January 4.

Jackman sat with Carol Burnett, who originated Foster’s role back in 1959.