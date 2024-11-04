Hugh Jackman Trolls Ryan Reynolds After Martha Stewart’s ‘Not So Funny’ Comment

Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ “beef” is alive and well!

Over the weekend, Jackman joined the conversation after Martha Stewart recently made comments about his “Deadpool & Wolverine” co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Stewart recently appeared on Bilt Rewards' November “Rent Free” game show with Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain, where she brought up Reynolds while guessing which celebrities would be the most fun to hang out with from Bilt members’ point of view.

She said, “He’s probably on the list just because he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face. You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

When Ankur expressed how surprised he was to hear that Ryan wasn’t funny, Martha said, “He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

She added, “I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor.”

Ryan responded to Martha’s comments on X, writing, “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Hugh poked fun at Ryan, writing, “Finally someone says it.”

Ryan and Hugh have been friends since 2009 after meeting on the set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” Over the years, they have been known for trolling each other on social media.

In 2018, Jackman tweeted, “Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

Two years later, Ryan posted an Instagram Story on Hugh’s birthday. In a video, he said, “Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I'm down here in Atlanta, so I wish I could be celebrating with you. You may notice it's a little quiet around the house this morning, that's because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we're having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."

Despite all the trolling, Ryan was there for Hugh after his split from Deborra-Lee Furness last year.