Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Possible ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Carlos Gonzalez/Variety

Ryan Reynolds spoke to “Extra” at the 13th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in partnership with Variety, where he was honored for screenwriting for “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

He shared how he loved every second of working on the movie, and said he was genuinely sad when it was finished.

“I'm immensely proud and I just feel really lucky to have been not just a part of it, obviously, but to be working with this crew,” Reynolds said, adding, “I loved every second of it, and it's probably the only film I've ever finished that I mourned. I mean, I was genuinely sad and a little depressed when we locked picture. The final sound mix, I remember that was kind of it and then suddenly I just felt like, ‘All the possibility is gone, like, that's it, this is the movie. That's what's going out there.’”

He continued, “In a world that is desperately in need of a little bit of joy here and there, it felt really good to deliver that.”

When asked about a sequel, Ryan replied, “Oh, now bite your tongue… I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time just walking them to and from school.”

There had been some buzz about Ryan and his co-star Hugh Jackman possibly hosting the Oscars, but that honor has gone to Conan O’Brien.

When asked about maybe hosting with Hugh in the future, he said, “That would be fun,” before giving his take on the perfect Oscars.