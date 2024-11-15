Conan O’Brien to Host 2025 Oscars

Getty Images

Conan O’Brien is hosting the Oscars for the first time!

The comedian will be bring his signature humor to the stage as he emcees the Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang shared in a press release, “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

O’Brien joked in a statement, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

The Academy also posted a funny video of Conan finding out he's hosting... not winning an Oscar. Watch!

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!



Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq @TheAcademy

Conan is a five-time Emmy winner whose comedy career spans decades, with shows including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” “Conan,” and “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

He also worked as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”