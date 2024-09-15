Eugene & Dan Levy Poke Fun at ‘The Bear,’ ‘Baby Reindeer’ & More in Emmys Monologue

ABC

Hosts Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy brought their signature humor to the 2024 Emmys!

The “Schitt’s Creek” stars weren’t afraid to poke fun at massive hits including “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” and themselves as they delivered the opening monologue.

They called the gig a "huge gamble for us" as "actors acting like hosts."

And Eugene teased Dan that his "most rewarding dad role ever has been being your dad," insisting, "In ‘Schitt's Creek.’ Because it got me my first acting Emmy." Dan then scolded the audience, "Why are we applauding bad parenting?"

They were also stressing about having to cut speeches short. "Canadians don't like interrupting anybody. It goes against our nature," Eugene said, as Dan added, "Confrontation in general is anxiety-inducing, especially for my 77-year-old father, okay?"

Eugene continued, "Keep it short, because the pressure alone on me,” Dan told the crowd, "I don't want to be alarmist here, but having to cut you off could kill this man."

Making fun of “The Bear,” Eugene noted that the show “is nominated for 23 Emmys tonight, making it the most-nominated comedy in history,” adding, “Now, I love the show, and I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether ‘The Bear’ is really a comedy — but in the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes.”

In reference to “Baby Reindeer,” Dan said, “The show was both frightening and oddly relatable for everyone out there whose parents still haven’t mastered the art of texting.”

Reading a fake text from Eugene to Dan that mirrored Martha’s from the show, it said, “letz host emmyys. colin ferell will b ther. u still have crush? sent from my iphone.”

Eugene insisted, "I didn't think these were going public...."

Dan kept going, putting up another text: “waltr okeef jok - 2 meen? sent from my iphonn.”

Dan responded, “You don’t even own an iphonn.”