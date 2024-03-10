Jimmy Kimmel Recruits Dog Messi for Major Matt Damon Diss at Oscars

ABC/Getty

Host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t going to let the 2024 Oscars go by without taking a jab at his friendly foe Matt Damon.

As the award show came to a close, the camera cut to Messi, the scene-stealing dog from “Anatomy of a Fall,” pretending to pee on Damon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star!

The dog was standing next to Matt’s star, lifting his leg before taking off.

"Anatomy of a Fall" star Messi appears to pee on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/yMXgsvpiip — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024 @Variety

It was just the latest in Jimmy’s fake feud with bestie Damon, which dates back to 2005.

Just days ago, Kimmel was making fun of Matt because he wasn’t nominated for his role in “Oppenheimer,” despite his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. receiving nods.

"He is not nominated for an Oscar,” Kimmel told CNN. “He was in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Everyone else was nominated except for him.”

The comedian continued, “What really happened? He couldn’t get a ticket. It’s one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. He asked if he could come and they told him, 'Sorry, nominees only.'”

Meanwhile, during the Oscars telecast, the cameras often panned to Messi, who was clapping for all the stars.

Kimmel also took time out to praise Messi, who plays Snoop in the crime thriller “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Jimmy gushed that Messi “may have given the performance of the year,” adding, “Messi has an overdose scene. If you’ve seen it, you’ve known it. It’s incredible.”