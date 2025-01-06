Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Settle Divorce (Report)

Getty Images

Over four months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, they have reportedly reached a settlement.

TMZ reports that the two have agreed to walk away with what they each acquired individually while married.

They collaborated on movies like “Unstoppable,” but Ben and Jennifer also had their own projects and companies with separate earnings.

During the marriage, Ben formed production company Artists Equity with best friend Matt Damon. Through the company, the guys made “Air,” “The Instigators,” “Small Things Like These,” and “The Accountant 2.”

While they were together, Jennifer came out with “Atlas,” “This Is Me... Now,” “The Mother,” “Shotgun Wedding,” and “Marry Me.”

The two did not have a prenup, which usually means that they would have to split everything that they earned, but the settlement seems to benefit both.

According to the outlet, the divorce will be finalized next month.

The news comes just a day after Jennifer visited Ben at his home in Los Angeles in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

A source recently told Page Six that Affleck and Lopez plan to remain in each other’s lives in the future, saying, “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.”

They added, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

Lopez recently shared her take on hardships in life, telling British Vogue, “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment. When I think of things that way and stay in… more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."