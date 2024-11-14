Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez was on fire Wednesday night at Elie Saab's 45th anniversary runway show.

The star returned to the stage for her first performance since splitting with husband Ben Affleck, strutting her stuff in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the fashion show dubbed "The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 55-year-old started her performance in shimmery silver surrounded by feathers and lights as she belted out the lyrics to “I Will Survive.”

She sang, “At first I was afraid, I was petrified / Thinking I could never live without you by my side / But then I spent so many nights / Thinking how you did me wrong / I grew strong / And I learned how to get along.”

J.Lo then brought her signature dance moves as she transitioned to her hits “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

While Jennifer kicked off the show, Céline Dion closed it out with “The Power of Love.” Watch here.

Backgrid

It was a rare performance for the Canadian songstress who is battling stiff-person syndrome.