Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunite Before Christmas (Report)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t reached a resolution in their divorce, but it looks like they are keeping it friendly for the holidays!

On Sunday, the two reportedly met up at Soho House in Los Angeles to exchange Christmas presents.

A source told E! News, “Jennifer arrived with family members for a late lunch.”

According to the insider and as seen in photos posted by the outlet, Affleck showed up soon after with a bag of goodies.

For the lunch outing, Lopez wore an oversized cardigan and wide-leg jeans.

The reunion comes a week after they attended Ben and Jennifer Garner’s child Finn’s play separately.

Another source told Page Six that Affleck and Lopez plan to remain in each other’s lives in the future, saying, “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.”

They added, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected, and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August, on the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.

Lopez recently shared her take on hardships in life, telling British Vogue, “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment. When I think of things that way and stay in… more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."