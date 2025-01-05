Colin Farrell Reveals Son’s Reaction to Seeing Him as the Penguin (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell looked handsome in his white suit talking with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

While talking about his role in “The Penguin,” Colin described his character’s look as “brutal.”

The actor gave his flowers to Mike Marino, the makeup artist who “did an extraordinary job, really just sculpting that whole thing.”

After Colin finished his first makeup test for the role, he revealed the first family member to see him was his youngest son, Henry.

“My son Henry came out to the studio, Warner Brothers,” Farrell said. “My sister picked him up from school and came out. He was one of the first people who wasn’t part of the project to see it... He was blown away!”

Reflecting on his transformation in the show, he added, “To look in the mirror and see that looking back at you — it's a very powerful thing, and you just give yourself over to it.”

As for how fatherhood has been treating him, Colin shared insight into being a dad to his two sons.

“They’re good lads. I’ve been doing it 22 years. Failing at it 22 years,” he joked. “But at least I’m there!”

When asked about what he teaches his boys, he said "I have no idea what I’m doing. Try to get out of their way more than anything.”

Colin also talked about his upcoming film he’s starring in with Margot Robbie releasing this year called “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”