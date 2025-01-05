Why Quinta Brunson Does NOT Want to Be Philly Mayor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nominated actress and previous Golden Globe winner Quinta Brunson hit the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Quinta, who was nominated for "Abbott Elementary" in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category.

Quinta reacted to her name being written in on the ballot for Philadelphia mayor. She replied, “I really don’t want to be mayor — I got enough going on!”

“‘Abbott’ takes a lot to run — I don’t have time for that!” she laughed.

Billy joked that Philly owns her now.

“In a way, they have part ownership,” Brunson commented, while passionately saying that she is an Eagles fan!

Quinta noted, “[The Eagles] played today, but I couldn’t watch it because I was in glam. But they won!”

Brunson plans to be there when they play the Super Bowl “no matter what, rain or shine, I’ll be there.”

She also reflected on “Abbott Elementary’s” past nominations and wins at award shows.

Quinta shared, “We are fortunate enough to have been nominated at each award show at this point. It's really a blessing, we’re honored.”

She went on, “It’s not easy, as you guys know, for comedies to do —and network comedies at that! So, it’s really an honored to just be nominated.”

When Billy jokingly described her as “Hercules, holding network TV with one hand,” Brunson admitted, “I don’t want to be, I want more shows!”

The actress also revealed where she keeps her current Golden Globe Award, saying, “It is in my office at Warner Brothers. No one try to steal it.”

Quinta was adorned in a custom brown Roberto Cavalli dress. Showing some love for the iconic designer, she said, “He must have loved the ladies because he really knows how to make a dress fit!”