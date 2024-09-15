Quinta Brunson Teases ‘Good Guest Stars’ on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Qunita Brunson stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, where her hit show "Abbott Elementary” was up for nine awards.

The producer and star chatted with "Extra's" Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour, confessing she only went through 10 dresses before she decided on what to wear.

Talking about the night she said, "We are so fortunate to have nine nominations this year, including one for directing. I'm very happy... It's an honor. It's always wonderful to be nominated and to have people see the work that we are doing especially on network TV.

Quinta stayed tight-lipped on what's to come on the show, especially when it comes to guest stars after Season 3 featured Bradley Cooper.

She teased, "I can't tell you who's coming, but there will be some good guest stars this year."

And not giving up anything about crossing over with another ABC show, she said, "You're just going to have to watch... I know I'm tight-lipped, I don't want to sink the ship... We have a wonderful Season 4 coming out. We air on October 9."

She also revealed she binges TV shows herself!