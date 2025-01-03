Celebrity News January 03, 2025
Johnny Depp’s Look-Alike Son Jack Spotted in Paris
Johnny Depp’s son Jack, 22, has kept a low profile over the years, but he was seen during the holidays in Paris!
On Christmas Eve, Jack was seen wearing an olive-green zip-up jacket, khaki pants, and a beanie while out and about in the City of Light.
The next day, Jack was photographed with bags of gifts in his hands.
While Jack’s sister Lily-Rose has followed in Johnny’s footsteps as an actress, he recently worked as a bartender at Lebanese restaurant L’Area in Paris, according to DailyMail.com.
Restaurant owner Edouard Chueke told the outlet, “Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen. He was a good employee, he left a few months ago but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find.”
“I've been running this place for 15 years and it's very popular with the fashion and music crowd, but also film stars come here, and Jack's mum Vanessa Paradis and sister are regulars,” Chueke added.