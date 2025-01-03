Johnny Depp’s Look-Alike Son Jack Spotted in Paris

MEGA

Johnny Depp’s son Jack, 22, has kept a low profile over the years, but he was seen during the holidays in Paris!

On Christmas Eve, Jack was seen wearing an olive-green zip-up jacket, khaki pants, and a beanie while out and about in the City of Light.

The next day, Jack was photographed with bags of gifts in his hands.

While Jack’s sister Lily-Rose has followed in Johnny’s footsteps as an actress, he recently worked as a bartender at Lebanese restaurant L’Area in Paris, according to DailyMail.com.

Restaurant owner Edouard Chueke told the outlet, “Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen. He was a good employee, he left a few months ago but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find.”