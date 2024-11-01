Getty Images

Camille Vasquez defended Johnny Depp, winning his case against Amber Heard.

Now, two and a half years later, high-profile cases from the Menendez brothers to Diddy have become America’s obsession.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Camille, who weighed in on current events, including George Gascon’s resentencing recommendation for Erik and Lyle Menendez, and her famous client Johnny Depp.

Calling the Menendez recommendation an “interesting” move, Camille said, “I think you have to go again to the facts here. They said that they committed these murders in self-defense ultimately, right? But self-defense means that they were in imminent danger, not in the future, but imminent danger.”

When Billy brought up the alleged sexual abuse that they were suffering at the hands of their father, Camille commented, “It’s horrific and the jury should have evaluated that as they did in the first trial.”

Billy predicted that the brothers will walk because of time served, and Camille responded, “You’re probably right.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs has also been a topic of conversation after he was arrested in September on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges, and a trial has been set for May 5, 2025.

Vasquez commented, “I think there's been rumors swirling about Diddy for many, many years. What was interesting about the Depp v. Heard case, to bring it back for a second, was that it was a #MeToo case without any other #MeToos. The Diddy case is a #MeToo case with a lot of #MeToos.”

The Depp case captivated the country for six weeks in 2022. Camille was the breakout legal star, taking on Amber Heard to defend Depp.

Camille even wound up with her own fans, which she described as “bizarre.”

At the time, there were even romance rumors swirling about Depp and Vasquez.

Camille learned of the rumors from her parents. She commented, “They knew definitively I was not dating Johnny Depp. I would never — let me just go on the record here: never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he's a lovely person… He's not my type.”

While the trial is over, Camille and Johnny are still in touch through a “group text.” She shared, “He's, I believe, in Rome right now.”

Vasquez also recalled their first meeting, saying, “I remember after maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do.’ He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He's such an artist.”

While Johnny is perhaps best known for his role as Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Camille still hasn’t seen them! “Never to this day,” she admitted. “I have not seen him in ‘Pirates.’”