‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sunny’s Dad Gives Him an Ultimatum About Veah (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In it, Sunny and Veah go to tell his dad about their engagement and how Veah won’t be converting.

His dad explains, “If the man is Muslim, the woman has to follow the man… If someone knows Sunny got a wife but doesn’t convert, Sunny wife is a Christian. People will say, ‘Shame on Sunny.’ It is wrong, shame of my family.”

Sunny’s dad gives him an impossible ultimatum — he has to choose between his new fiancée or his father.

Veah asks, “He has to choose between me or you?” And his father answers, “Yes, of course.”

Sunny tells his dad, “Papa, she is going to be with me forever.”

His father asks, “Do you know what you’re doing?” Adding, “Don’t count on me for anything in the future.”

Veah is left in tears.

Sunny explains in a confessional that he’s had to rebuild his relationship with his dad, and he doesn’t want to lose what they have.