‘Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing’ Puts Legends to the Test in Toughest Season Yet (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at the cold open for the premiere of “Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing.”

Watch the clip as 14 fan-favorite legends — Matt Wright, Max Djenohan, Ky Furneaux, Laura Zerra, Suzänne Zeta, Trish Bulinsky, Kaila Cumings, Darrin Reay, Patrick French, Trent Nielsen, Cheeny Plante, Jamie Frizzell, Kaiela Hobart and Jermaine Jackson — are put to the test in Australia, where the conditions are brutal.

This season, the survivalists are dropped in the Outback without food or rations, facing intense heat during the day and freezing temperatures at night. They are forced to fish and hunt for their food… including 250-lb. wild boars.

Making the assignment that much more dangerous is the possible presence of taipan snakes, which carry enough venom to take down 100 people!

As they try to survive in the ruthless environment, the contestants face multiphase challenges, including building a spring snare trap and a ladder.

Whoever comes out on top earns a perfect 10.0 Primitive Survival Rating and a $100,000 cash prize.