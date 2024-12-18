‘90 Day Fiancé' Alum David Murphey Dead at 66

“90 Day Fiancé” star David Murphey has died at the age of 66.

On Wednesday, his family announced his death on Instagram.

They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years.”

Murphey appeared on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” which focused on his seven-year relationship with girlfriend Lana, who he finally met when he traveled to Ukraine.

During the season, he proposed to Lana, but they eventually broke up.

His family noted, “His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.”

As for those who want to honor Murphey, his family suggested making a donation to The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, since he “made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home.”

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time,” his family shared.