‘90 Day Fiancé’: Brandon Tells Off Julia Over Provocative Dancing (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day: The Last Resort”!

In the clip, Brandon is upset at Julia for dancing provocatively in the club, and he tells her that behavior isn’t what he wants in the mother of his children.

He told her, “There a million ways in the world that I have fun, but I can have fun without showing my panties to people.”

When Julia argued that she didn’t take off her clothes, Brandon quipped, “I wish I didn’t come here.”

Julia asked him to explain what he meant, so Brandon elaborated, “I want to be married to somebody who’s ready to be a mom, not a f**king stripper!”

In a confessional, Julia noted that it wasn’t fair for Brandon to say that, adding, “I know I’m not ready to be a mother, but I think Brandon should always support me.”

Julia thinks Brandon is just jealous she’s having fun without him.