Gal Gadot’s Scary Diagnosis During 4th Pregnancy: ‘Massive Blood Clot in My Brain’

Instagram

Gal Gadot, 39, is opening up on Instagram about a medical emergency she suffered during her fourth pregnancy.

Earlier this year, the “Wonder Woman” star and her husband Jaron Varsano welcomed daughter Ori, who is now 9 months old.

Gadot explained that during the end of her pregnancy, she “endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed.” An MRI revealed “the terrifying truth.”

She wrote, “In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain.”

Gal continued, “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Looking back, she says, “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

She thanked her team of doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. and wrote, “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

Gal went on, “The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving.”

She insisted “awareness matters,” sharing, “I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain)… knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

The star hoped her post would “empower” others to “take action for their health.”

She said the year was one of “profound challenges and deep reflections” adding, “perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media.”

Gal also shared, “As we celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday of light and miracles, I reflect on the personal miracle I was granted. My daughter, Ori, is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within. My wish is that we all find our light, experience our own miracles, and continue to advocate for our health and for one another.”

Gadot, who also shares Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3, with Varsano, had announced Ori’s birth back in March.