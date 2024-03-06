Instagram

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, 38, is a mom again!

Gadot secretly welcomed her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano.

On Wednesday, Gal announced the news on Instagram. She wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

“Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️,” Gadot continued.

Gal also included a precious photo of herself holding their bundle of joy in the hospital.

Gal and Jaron are also parents to daughters Alma,12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

Last year, Gal opened up about filming “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” just eight weeks after she welcomed Daniella. “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Gadot, who did a cameo as Wonder Woman in the movie.