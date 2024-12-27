Emma Roberts Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Rhodes on 4th Birthday

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Emma Roberts’ son Rhodes just turned 4!

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate his big day, writing, “Happy Birthday angel boy ❤️ 4!!”

She shared a carousel of sweet snaps, including one of Rhodes smiling widely for the camera, another of Emma holding Rhodes in her arms, and a third of the mom and son at what appeared to be an arcade.

Roberts opened up about Rhodes a few months ago on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and dished with guest host Kathryn Hahn about bringing the toddler on the set of “Maybe I Do.”

She said he “definitely didn’t understand” her job at the time, but didn’t like that she looked different. “He understands when my hair looks different and he says, ‘Take it off.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t take it off right now. At the end of the day I can, but not right now.’”

Emma added with a laugh, “And I’m scared when I get a job [and] if I have to dye my hair another color… And [I] can’t take it off.”