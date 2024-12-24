Bachelor Grant Ellis Says He ‘Cannot Wait to Meet My Wife’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The countdown is on to the premiere of Grant Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor”!

“Extra” was exclusively with Grant at his promo shoot, and we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the handsome romantic.

While he didn’t find love with Jenn Tran on “The Bachelorette,” Grant said he “cannot wait to meet my wife.” He added, “It’s something that I dream about.”

Grant is ready to put his whole heart out there again, saying, “There’s so many options and dating apps here and there, so I want to show people that if you put your all into it, you could find a long-lasting relationship that’s meaningful.”

As for his ideal woman, Ellis said, “Somebody who is compassionate and somebody with good judgment and good character.”

Grant will also be looking for red flags, saying, “You can’t be smelling like some Beetlejuice." He added, "You can’t be too self-absorbed. You have to take other people into consideration.”

The former basketball player is from New Jersey, but now lives in Houston. Calling himself a “mama’s boy” and a “goofball,” Grant is only the second Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 29 seasons.