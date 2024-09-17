Bachelor Grant Ellis Reveals What He’s Looking for & Some Red Flags (Exclusive)

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“Extra” sat down exclusively with new Bachelor Grant Ellis at a photo shoot for his upcoming season!

Grant shared, “I’m so grateful. It’s surreal. Going into this season… I cannot wait to meet my wife. It is something I dream about.”

Ellis revealed what he’s looking for in a woman, saying, “Somebody who is compassionate, somebody who's not too self-absorbed, somebody who has a good foundation, and somebody with good judgment and good character."

He added, “Obviously, you know, I want a beautiful woman, but what matters to me is what's underneath, and as cliché as that sounds, I really do think that that's what attracts me as well as the physical appearance.”

Revealing his red flags, Ellis shared, “You got to smell good, you know, you can't be smelling like some Beetlejuice… You also can't be too self-absorbed… You have to take other people into consideration — that's something big for me also.”

He spoke about his time on Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” saying, “I put everything into Jenn's season. I put my heart out there. Me, my personality is ‘go hard or go home’… you risk big, you win big. The goal is to fall in love, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Opening up about the lessons he’s taking with him, Ellis said, “I’m an open book and I know that, and even in the hurt there's a lesson, so there was no reservation. If I go into this and things don't play out in the most positive manner in terms of finding my person, I know that I'm going to learn from it. But if they do, it's a win-win.”

As for his connection with Jenn, Ellis said of his emotions, “For me, they were super strong. If I had been chosen, I would have been very committed and really, really tried to make things work because I came off a previous relationship and I spent a lot of time to myself. So that's what really allowed me to open up my feelings, and in that environment and in that bubble, it was even easier because there's no distractions."

He added, “I wish her the best going forward in her life.”

When asked about Jenn’s broken engagement with Devin Strader, Grant said, “I support Jenn and her comments. Obviously, I don’t have communication right now but yeah, definitely show her some support and I know she is going to have a wonderful journey ahead of her.”

Ellis will also be voting for Jenn on “Dancing with the Stars.” He said with a smile, “I will be voting for Jenn. I know she is working hard and I’m voting for Joey [Graziadei] also.”

The 30-year-old recalled getting the offer to be the next Bachelor. He said, “I went back to my normal routine [after ‘The Bachelorette’]… It didn’t cross my mind, but when the producers called and offered it to me, I jumped on it. Who wouldn’t want to have 28 or 30 women handpicked for them, to pick their wife? It is big-time.”

The reality star, who will be only the second Black Bachelor, said, “I just want to set a good example, whether it be to the Black community, Asian community, white community, I just want to as a whole to the younger generation. It’s hard to find somebody. There are so many options… and dating apps… I want to show people that if you put your all into it, you can find a long-lasting relationship that's meaningful."

He added, "That's something I admire and I adhere to because I saw it in my grandparents."

Grant said he hasn’t spoken to the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, yet but hopes to do so.

He explained, “I haven’t heard from Matt, but I’ve heard from Joey, I’ve heard from a couple guys who gave me some really good advice… I know that Matt's traveling the world doing his thing. So, I know he's busy, he's a busy man. I’m sure in the future we will talk about it.”

As for why he feels ready to find his person and get engaged, Grant said, "I'm in my prime, mentally, physically, emotionally, financially. For me, it's about while you're on top, choosing to find somebody to build with and create a legacy with... I want to find my person young and build a family and teach them core values while my hips are still good!"