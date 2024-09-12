ABC

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran is not happy with her ex-fiancé Devin Strader.

A day after Strader decided to post private text messages between the two in a now-deleted video on Instagram, Tran is sounding off!

During an appearance on “Viall Files,” Jenn told Nick Viall, “I have no idea why someone would do this, let alone someone I was engaged to, [and] release private texts between us two. When you get engaged to somebody [or] when you’re dating somebody, your first thought is never, ‘Oh, my gosh, these texts might be blasted for the whole world to see.’ Like, that is such an invasion of privacy.”

Devin attempted to defend himself amid all the backlash from breaking up with Jenn but instead faced even more criticism for releasing their text messages without asking Jenn’s permission.

Jenn added, “I felt so betrayed, so disrespected and, honestly, just upset and disappointed. I don’t have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me [and] without giving me notice.”

While Devin opted to blur out some parts of their text exchange, he failed to redact a sexually explicit text.

Jenn noted, “Also some of the things, he conveniently blurred out certain things but forgot to blur out other things that were very, very private. Like, my mom’s on the internet, dude, what’s up with that? It was disrespectful and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

Tran did not watch Devin’s Instagram video before he deleted it. She commented, “I don’t plan on it. I know what happens, I don’t need to watch a 13-minute video on it. He’s wasted, already, six months of my life; I’m not going to give him another second let alone 13 minutes. I’m all set.”

While Tran would have no issue with Devin sharing his side of the story, she doesn’t condone him “invading my privacy.”

She shared, “He has all the rights to say whatever he wants to say, and I’ll say it, he had time at AFR to say it. I don’t know about you, but I didn’t hear very much of anything, so he had time to share his peace.”

After the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Devin became one of the most disliked men to appear on the show, due to the manner of their breakup.

Jenn is “ready to move on” from their relationship, saying, “At this point, I want to be done and I want to put this in the past. I don’t need this breakup to be drawn out for six months. I’m done with it and I’m ready to move on. The way that he’s been behaving… shows to me that this is not the person I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with anyway.”

Devin has apologized for releasing the text messages. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention. My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake.”