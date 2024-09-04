Bachelorette Jenn Tran Says Devin Strader Gave His Ring Back (Exclusive)

Disney/John Fleenor

Hours after her shocking “Bachelorette” finale, Jenn Tran was in NYC to promote the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” with her dance partner Sasha Farber.

“Extra” spoke with Tran, who was “still processing it all” after coming face-to-face with ex Devin Strader.

On the finale, it was revealed that Strader broke off their engagement after filming.

Jenn wasn’t shocked by what happened last night, saying, “He showed up exactly who I thought he was going to show up as, you know, that’s a version of himself that he’s been showing for the past month… I knew it was going to be a hard night for me to finally, like, process it all with the world.”

The two have not spoken since their tense reunion, but Devin did give back the ring she proposed to him with.

She admitted, “I don’t know where the ring is. It’s somewhere. It’s insignificant at this point.”

Jennis is hoping to trade in rings for the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars,” getting a lot of love from Sasha.

He said, “I’ve won the lottery, this is what the jackpot means… we met 4-5 hours ago and I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time.”

As for her strategy on winning, Tran answered, “Just give it everything I’ve got, you know. I do everything with full force.”

Jenn was looking forward to learning the Jive, even showing off her moves!