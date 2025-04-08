‘Jay & Pamela’: Watch Pamela’s First Driving Lesson (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has your first look at this week’s episode of TLC's newest series, "Jay & Pamela."

Jay and Pamela, a couple sharing the same rare bone disorder (Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III), are giving us an inside look at their life together.

This week, Pamela is learning to drive.

After her first driving lesson, Pamela shares, “When you stop moving, you just, like, let go of the joystick or you stop accelerating, come off your brake, and look where you want the car to go.”

Jay is rooting her on, saying, “Go, Pamela, go! You’re driving.”

After some difficulties, Pamela gets the hang of it. Jay tells her, “Wow, that was awesome.”

Pamela is overtaken by joy at the prospect of getting her license, saying, “I know this sounds so dramatic, but, like, I feel like I gained like my butterfly wings… If I get my license, it's not like they would just hand it to me because, you know, they feel sorry for me. Like, I earned it.”

“Jay & Pamela” premiered last month. Check out another clip of their life together below!