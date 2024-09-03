ABC

“The Bachelorette” season finale is here, and we finally know if Jenn Tran found love.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Jenn had to choose between Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader... and in the end she chose Devin!

Tran revealed during the episode she planned to propose to Strader, but the engagement was short-lived.

In a shocking twist, he broke up with her before the live finale.

So instead of seeing Jenn propose to Devin, viewers first heard Jenn explain what had transpired.

"It's been a really hard couple of months," she shared. "We had left Hawai'i engaged and very happy. I thought that I had found the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with, and then, essentially, as soon as we left Hawai'i, things were different. It kind of just felt like he was pulling away."

Strader wasn't calling or texting as much, leaving her "confused."

"I felt like I was secondary to everything else in his life... and I didn't understand why," Tran said. "We had a happy couple [visit] planned sometime last month early and the night before, he called me, and he basically broke off the engagement. He basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way... He regretted getting engaged."

Jenn suggested they call off the engagement and just date, but ultimately "he was checked out, it wasn't what he wanted anymore." While she was fighting for the relationship, she said, "He didn't want to go to couple's counseling, he didn't want to fight for the relationship anymore, he was just done."

Tran added, "All the promises he had made to me, all of the love that he had wanted to give to me wasn't there anymore."

Jenn and Devin last saw each other in July, so when they finally met up for the cameras Tran had questions.

"What I can't understand is everything that you did after you broke our engagement," she said, asking why he chose to follow former "Bachelor" contestant Maria Georgas after their split. Strader simply said, "I failed you. And there's nothing I can say other than that. But everything I felt for you was real."

As for what ultimately went wrong, Devin said, "When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts. I did come clean to you about that."

He went on, "It's hard to sit here and deny what you're accusing me of. I was regretfully late on letting you know. I can only sit here and take accountability for my shortcomings."

Jenn said she was "heartbroken" looking back at past footage of them as it aired on Monday nights. He told her, "I'm not here to save face. I have nothing to gain by being here other than to make sure that you're okay, which is what I came here to do."

Trying to explain further, he said of their time together, "I watched this beautiful girl flourish. It was amazing to watch you. I found myself falling short in the real world... I watched you grow and then I watched myself contribute to your regression."

The exes then watched their proposal together.

In the footage, Devin told her, "I do love you with all my heart" and Jenn insisted she "never doubted" him for a second.

Jenn poured out her heart to Devin, declaring, "I love you so deeply, Devin, but I can't let you propose to me. I've decided to choose myself in this journey, and the best version of myself is when I'm with you."

"I want to fight for you every day," she continued. "You're everything that I've ever dreamed of but didn't know that I could have. I want to wake up and choose you every day for the rest of my life."

Jenn then proposed with a wedding band in a seashell, and he said, "A hundred times yes."

Then it was Devin's turn, and he popped the question to Jenn, asking, "Will you make me the happiest man and marry me?"

Back in the studio, Devin admitted, "I did make a lot of promises and at the time I fully believed them." He added, "That man loved you. I understand that I couldn't keep promises that I made to you."

Jenn replied, "I hope that you learn that the weight of your words matter."