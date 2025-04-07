Kyle Richards on Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Rough Days’ Amid Brain Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kyle Richards, Vanessa Morgan, and Giacomo Gianniotti are dishing on “Wild Cards" with "Extra's" Billy Bush ahead of Kyle's guest star stint!

It’s a very meta role for Kyle — she plays the star of a long-running reality show that profiles over-the-top and backstabbing ladies, who is devastated when her co-star is found stabbed to death with a stiletto!

Richards opened up about her return to acting, saying, “I’ve kept my foot in the door, but it gets overshadowed by the ‘Housewives.' But I’ve kept acting, you know, doing the ‘Halloween’ franchise again and other shows and guest spots here and there while I’m doing the ‘Housewives’ and producing. So, I always have my foot there. I wouldn’t ever leave that.”

When asked if it’s a dream of hers to just do scripted projects again, Kyle answered, “Yes… Eventually, I will be just acting and producing."

Giacomo chatted about getting Kyle on the show, saying, “I knew that we were going to be doing this ’Housewives’ episode. Every episode of our show ‘Wild Cards’ is sort of themed, right? Sometimes we play on old TV shows or films, sometimes it’s just a genre. In this case, it was the ‘Housewives,’ and so our writers and our producers were extremely excited when they had secured Kyle.”

Richards admitted it was a no at first! She explained, “Well, they asked me and I said, ‘I don’t wanna play any characters that are like “Housewife”-ish,' you know. I don’t want anything to do with that. So, when they asked me, they said, ‘Would you be open to this?’ and I first said no, and then they said, ‘But it would really be, you know, it’s a great show, people love it.’ So I said, ‘Well, let me read the script,' and I read the script and I laughed and I loved it and then I watched it and everyone loves the show and I thought, ‘Okay, you know what? I’m gonna do this anyway,' and I’m so glad I did.”

She went on, “It sounds funny and there is a lot of humor in the show, but it’s also very dramatic as well.”

While Giacomo hasn't watched "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Vanessa admitted she loves the show.

She said, "I'm not caught up, but, like, I was so happy when she was cast on our show because, big fan."

The "RHOBH" Season 16 three-part reunion is currently airing, and Kyle has been in Andy Cohen's hot seat!

She said, “You know, I just want a break. We have two more episodes, one more reunion tomorrow, and then another one next week, and then, you know..."

Billy quipped, "And you'll go through the same damn thing you go through every time, which is, 'I'm not doing this again. Okay, fine, let's go one more time.'"

Kyle laughed and agreed, "It’s like the mafia… It’s hard to get out.”

Vanessa chimed in, “She’s literally the sweetest person and I can’t believe you have to deal with, like, all this, like, the drama and stress because you’re, like, so chill.”

Richards noted, “I hate drama and I hate confrontation — how did I end up here?" She added, "And here I am still standing, almost 15 years, so... It's a dance we do."

Kyle also discussed her BFF and former "RHOBH" co-star Teddi Mellencamp, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Richards shared, “She has some rough days right now going through radiation and the immunotherapy, but, you know, you know Teddi. She is a really strong girl and I do believe she’s going to come out the other side of this, so lots of prayers and positive vibes for her.”

Billy noted that Teddi is keeping her sense of humor amid her cancer fight, and Kyle agreed, "She does. She's very positive... She has these group chats that she names, and I'm like, 'Teddi, this is not...' You know, she likes to poke fun of the situation, because that's the only way to get through something like this."

Richards just came back from taking her daughter Portia on college visits in Texas. She revealed, “She did end up getting a concussion while we were there and that was really terrifying... Someone knocked into her and she fell and hit her head on the table going down, but she’s okay now... Parenting is not for the weak! She still did like Texas, though."