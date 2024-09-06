Getty/ABC

Maria Georgas is setting the record straight after her name was brought up at Bachelorette Jenn Tran and ex Devin Strader’s “After the Final Rose” special on September 3.

The couple had already called off their engagement by the time the finale aired, and Jenn confronted Devin about following Maria on Instagram. Both Georgas and Tran competed on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jenn told Devin, "What I can't understand is everything that you did after you broke our engagement,” asking why he chose to follow Maria after their split. Strader simply said, "I failed you. And there's nothing I can say other than that. But everything I felt for you was real."

On Thursday, Maria took to TikTok to put the chatter to rest.

“Last night was hard to watch, and my heart goes out to Jenn,” Maria said, adding, “I can’t speak on her relationship. The only two people who can speak on her relationship are her and Devin.”

Shutting down any gossip, she continued, “I’m over coming to defense for my character… I know who I am and my friends and family know who I am. The fact that I had you guys watch me through a screen and still be able to see how real I was, I have no words.”

Georgas continued, “I understand Jenn having to speak up about it — say your piece, girlfriend, I respect it. I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative.”

Maria confirmed, “Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram, but guys I don’t pay attention who follows me on Instagram and who doesn’t… and by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed.”

She went on, “Let me clear the air on something: I have never met Devin before.”

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Jenn also asked Devin about “clubbing” with Jeremy Simon, rather than grieving their broken engagement.

Now, Maria is clearing the air, saying she never crossed paths with Devin at the clubs.

“I never went clubbing out with [Devin],” Maria explained. “He did his own thing. Did I go out with Jeremy — a night with friends, a bunch of us together? Yes, I did.”

Georgas said she’s not heading to “Bachelor in Paradise” so she’s going out and “meeting people through friends,” which she considers “very normal.”

As for all the online buzz, Maria added, “I can’t control who follows who. But what I can control is what I do about it. And what I’m doing is not following back. And I never followed back. Now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man… I have nothing to do with the ending of that relationship."

“My character, my innocence, my peace is important to me. And I will not f**k that up for no one,” she insisted.

Maria said of Jenn, “Just because [Jenn and I] separated our ways and are no longer friends doesn’t mean we hate each other. It doesn’t mean that if someone is going to disrespect her in my face, that I’m going to sit here and stand for it. Because I’m not.”

She closed by saying, “I’m just a regular person who went on a reality TV show. Stop holding me to a standard that doesn’t exist.”

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the finale, "Extra" spoke with Jenn about coming face to face with Devin at the "After the Finale Rose" special.

Tran wasn’t shocked by what happened, saying, “He showed up exactly who I thought he was going to show up as, you know, that’s a version of himself that he’s been showing for the past month… I knew it was going to be a hard night for me to finally, like, process it all with the world.”