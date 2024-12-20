Brow Queen Anastasia Recalls Career-Defining Moment with Oprah Winfrey

Instagram

Sofía Vergara, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani and Oprah Winfrey all swear by eyebrow queen Anastasia Soare’s magic touch!

“Extra” recently spoke with Anastasia, who recalled the moment that changed her life: when she plucked Lady O’s brows in 2006.

“Doing her eyebrows on the show was my Oscar moment,” Anastasia noted. “Miss Oprah is an incredible person that supporst me for many years, since 1998.”

Oprah continues to support Anastasia, adding her Lip Velvet set to the list for Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2024.

Anastasia shared, “I know she loves it so much.”

Anastasia’s empire, which Forbes valued at half a billion dollars, includes her iconic Beverly Hills salon and beauty line.

One of her most famous products is the Brow Wiz. Anastasia even demonstrated how to achieve her famous brows. Watch the tutorial!