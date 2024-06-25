Oprah Winfrey Tears Up Over Weight Revelation: ‘It’s Not My Fault’

Oprah Winfrey is getting emotional about her weight!

In the premiere episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast, Oprah teared up while discussing the importance of getting rid of the shame associated with one’s weight.

Oprah went through her own revelation about weight last year. She said, “What I understand from the state of weight that I had not understood for the past 49 years of battling my weight is that there’s something in the brain that allows people like myself to metabolize fat differently than other people and that no matter what I do, I’m always going to go back to the set point that my brain thinks it needs to hold the weight.”

When Oprah did her “State of Weight” episode of “Oprah Daily,” she came to the realization that weight is a medical issue and her weight wasn’t her fault. She commented, “It’s not even my fault all these years, all those diets, all those times, I tried… I’m climbing up the mountain, I’m suffering. I’m starving. It’s not my fault… That was the moment and that was 2023.”

Winfrey got teary-eyed and even had to grab a tissue.

Winfrey referenced a 1988 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in which she pulled out a wagon of fat. She recalled, “I didn’t have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on Optifast. Three days later, I was 5 pounds heavier and a week later, I was 10 pounds heavier… I’d gone from 145 on the day of the show and I think I was 157 in the course of like a week and a half or two, and the shame started again.”

Oprah revealed that she didn’t attend Don Johnson’s holiday party because she thought she was “too fat to go.”

Oprah noted that for two decades, she was subject to tabloid stories about her weight. She said, “Making fun of my weight was national sport for 25 years… It was just accepted that you could make fun of me and my weight.”

After all these years, Oprah is “done” with all the shame she has been carrying. She noted, “I recently turned 70 and I’m not carrying it into the next decade.”